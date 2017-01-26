Current Sports | January 26, 2016

The Williams Sisters; Australian Open; Dr. Joey Eisenmann; Spartan Performance; Doping in Sports.

It's that time of year when dialog swirls around the G.O.A.T. "Current Sports with Al Martin" opens with that debate and highlights Venus and Serena Williams, who will meet up in the final round of the Australian Open, Al and engineer Isaac Constans place Serena Williams in the greatest of all time list for tennis players and athletes. Also, where do the Williams sisters rank in the standing of the greatest siblings list? Then, Dr. Joey Eisenmann, co-director of Spartan Performance, is live in Studio S to discuss his new position as director of high performance and education at USA Football. Dr. Eisenmann sticks around just a little longer as a bonus to deliver a tantalizing report about doping in youth sports.