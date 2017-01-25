Current Sports | January 25, 2016

MSU Men's Basketball; Purdue Basketball; NCAA Tournament; Tom Izzo; Evan Beach; Detroit Pistons

You know what's coming today. Following an 11-point to defeat to Big Ten rival Purdue, MSU men's basketball has some introspection to do. However, coach Tom Izzo believes that's all that needs to be done, rebutting worries of the fan base and members of the media. Al and engineer Isaac Constans revisit the game to analyze where the Spartans went wrong, if at all, and the legitimate concerns that this team faces. Afterwards, Al invites Evan Beach, retiring Grand Rapids sports anchor, to discuss his decision and MSU sports. Finally, a few impassioned callers steer the ship the rest of the way in a basketball-filled show.