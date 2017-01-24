Current Sports | January 24, 2016

LeBron James; Detroit Pistons' Trade Possibilities; Reggie Jackson; MSU Men's Basketball Preview; Caleb Swanigan.

With no guests and no local sports last night, the forum opens up for Al and engineer Isaac Constans' favorite topic of discussion: the NBA. First of all, Al sounds off about the latest antics of LeBron James while crediting Isaac's New Orleans Pelicans. Then, the two explore if a big NBA shake-up could be in order right before the trade deadline. Hopping down to the college level, callers rival each other for tickets to answer who the leader is on MSU in three-point field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Al and Isaac preview tonight's game against Purdue and ex-commit Caleb Swanigan. Finally, the bell rings on the Detroit Pistons, and two big names are on the chopping block.