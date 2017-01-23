Current Sports | January 23, 2016

NFL Playoffs; MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Women's Basketball; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.

The topic today was going to be football, but there wasn't any on this last weekend--that is unless you count the two conferences championships that ended in blowouts. Still, "Current Sports with Al Martin" pays its due to the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, the two teams that will compete in the Super Bowl. Hear the picks of Al and engineer Isaac Constans before a deeply invested guest comes on. WLNS-TV6 sports reporter Alex Sims, a Boston native, brings the Patriots perspective to the show. She answers what she thinks will allow New England to prevail and even who standout receiver Chris Hogan is. Also on tap is a little bit of discussion on the floundering MSU basketball squads. Can they rebound? Finally, Weekend Winners summarizes the best and worst of the past three days.

Episode 857