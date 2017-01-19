Current Sports | January 19, 2016

MLB Hall of Fame; Steroid Usage; Golden State Warriors; Detroit Pistons; Detroit Red Wings; NFL Playoff Predictions.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's your last chance to catch the show before the weekend, with tomorrow's CS giving way for the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. But that makes today's sports show all the more packed, starting off with the new MLB Hall of Fame class of 2017. Of course while congratulations are in order to the inductees, a serious conversation surrounds who should be in the Hall of Fame. Is steroid usage disqualifying? Al and engineer Isaac Constans debate. Finally, the show closes out with lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan DeAndre Carter going in depth on what to expect in this next round of the NFL playoffs.