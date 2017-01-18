Current Sports | January 18, 2016

Suzy Merchant Health; MSU Women's Basketball; Khyreed Carter; Steve Finamore; Jason Ruff.

A lot of names, and a lot of talk go on today's Current Sports. First, Al brings an old friend and current graduate assistant for MSU women's basketball on air, as Khyreed Carter has an inside look at the uncertainty that has befallen the team. Al of course picks at the news surrounding the health of head coach Suzy Merchant but also looks into the matter from a player's perspective. Al and engineer Isaac Constans analyze afterwards. Then, East Lansing boys basketball head coach Steve Finamore keeps the ball bouncing. Finamore revisits his team's game against Holt, a miraculous 16-point comeback, and the current status of his star, Brandon Johns. As the end of the show rapidly approaches, hockey expert Jason Ruff gives his two cents on the Tom Anastos situation for MSU men's hockey.