Current Sports | January 17, 2016

It's not often that there's so much heat in a January afternoon. Al begins the show today with a discussion on MSU hockey, the floundering program whose future is currently uncertain. But with both Al and engineer Isaac Constans noting the negatives surrounding head coach Tom Anastos, some callers contentiously jump to the head coach's defense. Should Anastos keep his place? Then, it's onto MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, who illuminated a few details about this team in his latest press conference. Al and engineer Isaac Constans have their thoughts on what the head coach said. Finally, Al revisits the high school basketball scene, where East Lansing pulled off a miraculous comeback this weekend.

Episode 854