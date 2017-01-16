Current Sports | January 16, 2016

MLK Day; NFL Playoffs; Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers; Pittsburgh Steelers-Kansas City Chiefs; Social Media; Kelsi Horn; MSU Sports.

Happy Martin Luther King Day from the entire crew of WKAR's Current Sports. Al and engineer Isaac Constans start up the show by describing what Martin Luther King and his legacy mean to them, putting sports aside. More of that will come later. Then, the show turns elegiac as Al mourns the loss of his Dallas Cowboys in a three-point nail-biter to the Green Bay Packers. Hear takeaways from that game and the rest of the the NFL playoffs, including about MSU alumnus Leveon Bell. Yet, did something from the Pittsburgh game detract from the glory of victory? Next up, Kelsi Horn, president of the Michigan State University Black Student Alliance, moves the topic onto the current events happening to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King. Finally, the final few minutes focus on the less important topic of MSU sports.