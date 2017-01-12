Current Sports | January 12, 2016

Michigan State Men's Basketball; Joshua Langford; Omari Sankofa; Jabrill Peppers; Kurt Warner.

Things are back to normal in Studio S. With Al in full health, he and engineer Isaac Constans begin discussing MSU men's basketball's most impressive win of the new season. And while it's easy to pinpoint all of the stars and special moments from last night's blowout performance, maybe it's better to try to put it in context. Could this be a turning point for Tom Izzo's troops? Then, Al ponders Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers' decision to leave for the NFL draft and the broader issue of players leaving after skipping bowl games. Going forward, Omari Sankofa, formerly a local reporter and MSU student, is on his way to Pennsylvania as he embarks on his new job covering college sports for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Get the overview of Pittsburgh sports in addition to some tips for students from Omari. And to end the show, a favorite caller reminds listeners that the vote for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2017 vote is just three weeks away.

Episode 851