Current Sports | January 11, 2016

A crazy show unfolds over the hour. Al starts off the hour remembering Tori Jankoska's record-setting 42-point game for the MSU women's basketball team. Then, pop. Al's voice dies. Regular engineer Isaac Contans impromptu resumes the program with help from a few friends. Mike Ingram, head coach of the Lansing Community College men's basketball program, is on the air to describe his most recent honor--matriculation into the 2017 class for the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Then, a second guest swoops in as Jim Comparoni from SpartanMag answers some short questions about the Spartans' recruiting trail.