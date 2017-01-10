Related Program: 
Current Sports | January 10, 2016

College Football Playoff Championship Game; Greatest Championship Game Performances; Deshaun Watson; Nick Saban; AAU  Basketball.


You guessed it. On today's show there is a whole lot of talk about the College Football Playoff championship game and not much else. Al and engineer marvel at the defining moments of the hyped rematch, and state the stats that stuck out. Of course, such a historic game deserves perspectives, and the two go back in time to look for parallels. Was this the best championship game of all time? What else is close? Find out the answers to both of those questions and who Deshaun Watson resembled. Finally, Al teases a segment for tomorrow's show centered around AAU basketball.

