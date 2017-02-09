Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 9, 2016

By Current Sports 1 hour ago

Charles Oakley Fight; New York Knicks; Ryan Slocum; Throwback Thursday; Thiyo Lukusa; Isiah Thomas.


Hey, it's a whole show dedicated to 'Throwback Thursday.' Starting off, Al and engineer Isaac Constans revisit last night's debacle with a fight between NBA legend Charles Oakley and New York Knicks security, a rumble that represents the discord within the franchise. Hear how the Knicks have provided a textbook example on how not to run a team. Then, Ryan Slocum, sports reporter for ABC 12 in Flint, calls in to describe what the setting was like last night for Detroit Pistons' legend Isiah Thomas' ceremony. Embedded in the history of The Palace of Auburn Hills, memories of Zeke live on through Ryan's account. Also, hear about MSU's Thiyo Lukusa dropping football and the NFL Hall of Fame class. Lastly, 'Throwback Thursday' is an early introduction into tomorrow's show.

