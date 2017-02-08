Current Sports | February 8, 2016

MSU-UM Rivalry Game; MSU Basketball; Michigan Basketball; Derrick Walton; Nick Ward Trip; Max Gun.

There was a lot of hype leading up to last night's game between MSU and UM, but there wasn't a lot to show from it for the Spartans. Al, back from vacation, provides his overview of the one-sided shootout, tacking up the reasons why it was such a blowout. Engineer Isaac Constans and Current Sports production assistant Connor Clark throw in their takes, too, and differ on whether or not this could spell the start of the end for MSU's season. Also, what happened when Nick Ward appeared to trip Michigan's Moritz Wagner? Al, Isaac and Connor deliver guilty or innocent verdicts. Finally, Max Gun, baseball radio broadcaster, joins the show following the announcement of his new position as broadcast and communications assistant for the Altoona Curve.

Episode 869