Current Sports | February 7, 2016

MSU Basketball; UM Basketball; Super Bowl 51; DeShaun Tate; Tom Brady; Atlanta Falcons; College Basketball; NFL Hall of Fame.

It may not be the Super Bowl, but there's a big game tonight, too. After beginning the show by revisiting the embarrassment suffered by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Isaac Constans, hosting for the day, visits all of the folds of tonight's MSU-UM basketball rivalry. What does each team need to do in order to captain this game, and who will do so successfully? Find out here. Then, DeShaun Tate, CBS Radio producer and host in Atlanta, brings a new voice to the Super Bowl discussion. DeShaun notes what went wrong for the Falcons and details his experience in Houston before predicting the Spartans-Wolverine outcome tonight. Finally, Isaac closes the show expressing his disgust on a notable NFL Hall of Fame snub.