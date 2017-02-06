Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 6, 2016

February 6, 2016
Super Bowl 51; Tom Brady; Atlanta Falcons; New England Patriots; NFL Hall of Fame; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.


It wasn't just the first ever overtime Super Bowl ; it was so much else for the New England Patriots. Isaac Constans, hosting today for an away Al Martin, brings all of the records that were recorded in the largest ever comeback in Super Bowl happened. Hear how it happened, who made it happen and what the consequences are. Also, where does the duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick now stand in the all-time greatest ranks? Alex Sims, lifelong Patriots fan and WLNS sports reporter, gives her take on the game and what it means to the famous fan base. Finally, Isaac throws some shade in the direction of Roger Goodell, the number one loser of the weekend, before breaking into his 'Weekend Winners.'

