Current Sports | February 3, 2016

It's not as simple as Super Bowl Sunday for Current Sports. No, on this edition, much more is packed in than that, beginning with MSU men's basketball. After the team captured its second consecutive win, Al and engineer Isaac Constans discuss what has looked different for the team recently. Also on set are the new Current Sports production assistants, who help contribute to the conversation; a special thanks goes out to Romero Hardy, Ian Hawley and Zach Manning. Then, one of the most compelling spots ever to come to Current Sports is on the air today. The charismatic and inspirational Olympian, Franklin Gomez, makes a trip back to East Lansing and squeezed in enough time to visit WKAR. In an in-depth, comical and touching interview, Al explores what led the Dominican-born wrestler to come to MSU and what allowed him to climb to the ranks of Olympian. The interview after is no slouch, either, as Isaiah Hole, reporter for Wolverine247, is on to continue yesterday's dialog about moving forward the recruiting day. And after all of that, there's just enough time for Al and Isaac's Super Bowl champion picks, embedded in this week's 'Reflection Friday.'