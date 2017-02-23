Current Sports | February 23, 2017

NBA Trade Deadline; MSU Women's Basketball; Tori Jankoska; Summer Weather; Richard Kincaide.

The ball gets bouncing on today's Current Sports, with live excitement in the air while on the air. Get live reactions to the Detroit Tigers' first action of 2017. Starring on today's show, Tori Jankoska, senior guard for the Michigan State Spartans, played her Senior Day at the Breslin Center last night, and it didn't start well. But Al brings the report of the full game, which has implications that stretch far beyond just legacy. Also, bemused callers try to win tickets for tonight's penultimate men's basketball home game of the year. Get ready, you'd never see the answer coming. Lastly, Richard Kincaide, Detroit sports broadcaster, is on the show to provide an early update of the Tigers' upcoming year.

Episode 880