Current Sports | February 22, 2017

Magic Johnson; Larry Nassar; David Harns; MSU Club Basketball; Robert Ray; Nick Zugaro; Trade Deadline; MSU Women's Basketball.


On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" Magic Johnson has a new job, and he's going back to L.A.!!! Al is back in the studio, and tells what the Hall of Fame legend could bring to the position. Engineer Isaac Constans chimes in. Also on the agenda, Al spoke this morning with David Harns of ISportsWeb about the Dr. Larry Nassar trial. As more and more troubling updates float to the surface, Harns has the latest and was present during the preliminary examination. On a lighter note, Robert Ray and Nick Zugaro of Michigan State's club basketball team visit the studio. The pair describe how the current season has gone as well as how they got involved in the new team. Finally, Tori Jankoska's Senior Day gets all of the attention.

