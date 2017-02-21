Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 21, 2017

NBA Trade Deadline; Andre Drummond; Reggie Jackson; East Lansing Boys' High School Basketball; NCAA Tournament.


The NBA trade deadline is coming up on Thursday, and there have been some mysterious premonitions from the Detroit Pistons camp. Isaac Constans, host for the day, says it's time for head coach Stan Van Gundy to pick a path. Are Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson part of the future? Current Sports production assistant Grant Essenmacher also lends his opinion. Then, Isaac reels off his best and worst of basketball deals so far. Next, it's hopping down to the hottest team in Michigan--no, not MSU or U of M. Isaac brings a feature from East Lansing high school, where the boys' team is continuing its chase for perfection tonight. Finally, Grant and Isaac state the case for Big Ten tournament bids following the release of a new mock bracket.

