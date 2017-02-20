Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 20, 2017

By Current Sports 37 minutes ago

Eron Harris; Michigan State Men's Basketball; MSU Women's Basketball; Tori Jankoska; Jason Ruff; Spartan Hockey; All-Star Weekend.


Credit Courtesy MSU Athletics

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's never easy to see a player exit with an injury, but it's all the more difficult when that player is a senior. Michigan State senior Eron Harris will undergo surgery on his right knee and be forced to sit the rest of the season after sustaining the blow during the Spartans' loss to purdue. Al, engineer Isaac Constans and production assistant Jonathon Chun try to evaluate how MSU should cope. Will the Spartans still make the tournament? The MSU women's basketball team has been on the bubble of the tournament as well, but one player is doing all she can to change that. Al and Isaac box up the accomplishments of Tori Jankoska. Then, Al invites Big Ten Student U color commentator and former Current Sports production assistant Jason Ruff onto the show to provide a recap of what happened with Spartan hockey this weekend. Finally, Al and Isaac rag on All-Star weekend but concur on one weekend winner.

