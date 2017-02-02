Current Sports | February 2, 2016

Recruiting; Signing Day Wrap-Up; Pressure on High School Athletes; Super Bowl; Current Sports Production Assistants; Isaiah Hole.

As has been well covered, Al hates recruiting. This time, however, he explains why, going into a full indictment of signing day protocols. Using the usually comical tale of Kevin Hart, an offensive lineman who faked his recruitment nearly a decade ago, Al stresses why the pressure that is put on high school athletes is overwhelming and dangerous. Engineer Isaac Constans weighs in. Then, a caller commences the frenzy of Super Bowl coverage set for tomorrow's show, providing his prediction. Hear the Current Sports picks for tonight's MSU men's basketball match versus Nebraska, and hear from the new Current Sports production assistants, Zach Manning and Austin Short, about what they'll be covering. The show closes with a Michigan recruiting preview provided by Wolverine247 reporter Isaiah Hole.

Episode 865