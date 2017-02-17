Current Sports | February 17, 2017

NBA All-Star Weekend; Michael Jordan; Jay Vincent; MSU Women's Basketball; UM Men's Basketball; Reflection Friday.

NBA fans rejoice--All-Star Weekend is here. But what's happened to the former celebratory intermission that's made it so dull? Also, Current Sports wishes a very happy 54th birthday to Michael Jordan, revered by both Al and engineer Isaac Constans. The two remember the very best of MJ and think how he still influences the game today. MSU women's basketball saw a few shades of greatness last night from the Spartans, with historic games for two members of the team. Then, MSU men's basketball legend and author Jay Vincent joins the show. He has his own memories of Jordan, and Al gets Vincent to tell a little bit about his book. Finally, the week's takeaways take place during 'Reflection Friday.'