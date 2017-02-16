Current Sports | February 16, 2016

Current Sports Production Assistants; MSU Tennis; Gene Orlando; Ronald Mann; MMA; Hip-Hop.

From MSU tennis to MMA to Common, there's something for everyone on today's Current Sports. Beginning with the stories of Current Sports production assistants, Zach Manning brings news from Okemos track, Jacob Herbert takes it over to Holt wrestling and an inspiring story and Austin Short goes over to the local boxing scene. Then, MSU tennis head coach Gene Orlando is in the house to talk about how the program is honoring the armed forces with a few matches this weekend. And right after Al and Isaac chop up a little hip-hop talk, Ronald Mann, local MMA fighter, is going to Abu Dhabi. Find out why and hear about the incredible story that brought Mann out of retirement.

Episode 875