Current Sports | February 15, 2016

Dan Dakich Tweets; Tom Izzo; MSU Men's Basketball; DeShaun Tate; College Basketball Bubble Talk; PJ Fleck.

The game outside of the game stole headlines last night, as ESPN commentator Dan Dakich had quite the joust with the Izzone. After Tom Izzo fueled the fire, Al, engineer Isaac Constans and production assistant Connor Clark take sides. Was Dakich fair in his criticisms or did he cross the line when talking about the academic prestige of a university? By the way, there was a game on, too. Current Sports doesn't ignore the x's and o's and brings complete coverage from the Ohio State-Michigan State bubble battle. Then, DeShaun Tate, CBS radio sports host and producer, drums up his thoughts on Sparty, Dakich and college basketball. Finally, PJ Fleck is rowing the boat over to the state of ten thousand lakes, and that makes the staff at Current Sports very happy.