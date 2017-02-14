Current Sports | February 14, 2016

Valentine's Day; Love Me's and Love Me Not's; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Ohio State Men's Basketball; Kathie Klages.

Happy Tuesday to all the Valentines out there, and a happy Valentine's Day. Current Sports brings its annual tradition of love to the show today, with Al, engineer Isaac Constans and Current Sports production assistant Grant Essenmacher naming their Valentines. A tradition on the MSU campus, the Spartans will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Breslin Center tonight. Current Sports brings a full preview for this consequential game. What players will decide tonight, and is it another must-win for MSU? To close the show, the tradition continues. Current Sports gives its 'Love Me's & Love Me Not's,' handing out its Valentine's Day salutations and snubs to the best and worst sports figures.