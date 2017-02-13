Current Sports | February 13, 2016

The Grammys;. MSU Men's and Women's Basketball; Brett Kast; Jenna Kast Believe In Miracles Foundation; Weekend Winners.

Current Sports is always interweaving the best of sports with the best of pop culture, and today's show is no exception. Between the Grammy Awards, MSU men's basketball and women's basketball and Detroit sports, there is no shortage of material for today's show. Al begins by remembering why the Spartans won this weekend, even though the women's basketball team fell short. Engineer Isaac Constans comes in and contributes what stood out to him. Also on the docket is a befuddling question of how the Detroit Pistons have started to trend upwards. Then, Brett Kast, WPBN weekend sports host, is on to provide a few heartfelt stories from his work as co-founder of the Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation. Brett both gives the specifics about the organization, dedicated to his sister, and the type of work that listeners can help contribute to. The show today ends with 'Weekend Winners' taking you to the stage of the Grammys for the best and worst.

Episode 872