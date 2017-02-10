Current Sports | February 10, 2016

MSU Sexual Assault Allegations; Demetrius Cooper; John Madden; Rachel Fradette; Reflection Friday.

There's no way around it, so "Current Sports with Al Martin" plows through it. A tense day yesterday for MSU brought forth revelations about sexual assault charges stemming from the football team, an assault charge against defensive end Demetrius Cooper and a sexual harassment charge against band director John T. Madden. With a lot of gray area, Al and engineer Isaac Constans do their best to find some sort of takeaway. Then, Rachel Fradette, campus editor for The State News, provides some exclusive insight about what went into breaking the Madden story, which she co-authored. Fradette provides a unique perspective, having worked on the story for months, from the side of the victim and the university. Finally, the show halts with 'Reflection Friday,' a bright ending to a quite serious show.