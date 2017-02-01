Current Sports | February 1, 2016

Signing Day; Michigan State Recruiting Class; University of Michigan Signing with the Stars; Alexandra Illitch; Larry Nassar.

It's Al's favorite day in sports... not. Signing Day dominates the show today, and Al and engineer Isaac Constans attempt to analyze it from all angles. First for the Spartans, find out where they rank in addition to if the recruits from this year have the talent to emulate the accomplishments of former players. And why, at no. 4 in the nation, has Michigan been so successful once again at convincing young football players to come to Ann Arbor ? Al and Isaac dive into all of that while deliberating on how important recruiting rankings really are in the first place. Then, Alexandra Illitch, WLNS anchor and reporter, has all of the latest details concerning the allegations of sexual assault against Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings skate into the final slot of the show, although their play has been anything but pretty.

Episode 864