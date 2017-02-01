Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 1, 2016

By Current Sports 21 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Signing Day; Michigan State Recruiting Class; University of Michigan Signing with the Stars; Alexandra Illitch; Larry Nassar.


Credit Sebastien Wiertz / Flickr Creative Commons

It's Al's favorite day in sports... not. Signing Day dominates the show today, and Al and engineer Isaac Constans attempt to analyze it from all angles. First for the Spartans, find out where they rank in addition to if the recruits from this year have the talent to emulate the accomplishments of former players. And why, at no. 4 in the nation, has Michigan been so successful once again at convincing young football players to come to Ann Arbor ? Al and Isaac dive into all of that while deliberating on how important recruiting rankings really are in the first place. Then, Alexandra Illitch, WLNS anchor and reporter, has all of the latest details concerning the allegations of sexual assault against Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings skate into the final slot of the show, although their play has been anything but pretty.

Episode 864

Tags: 
Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Isaac Constans
Larry Nassar
Michigan State Gymnastics
sexual assault
Alexandra Illitch
RIP Don Coleman
Jim Harbaugh Recruiting
College Football Recruiting
MSU Football Ranking in Polls
MSU Football Recruiting
National Signing Day
Signing With The Stars