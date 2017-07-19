Current Sports Exclusive: Former Lansing Everett Hoops Star Announces His Transfer

Lansing Everett former four-star recruit Trevor Manuel has had quite the journey. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward's journey first started at the University of Oregon where he stood for a year, but did not see much playing time. He transferred to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles for his sophomore season, but still faced the same issue: no playing time.

Manuel showed great promise as a highly talented prospect from the beginning, so it has been hard to understand why he hasn't been playing much at these schools.

But, that might change come the next destination. In an exclusive "Current Sports with Al Martin" announcement, Manuel will be transferring to a third school. He announced live on Current Sports radio today that he will now be taking his talents to Olivet College.

Despite several Division 1 offers, Manuel felt the right fit was in a school closer to home. Olivet College is a Division 3 school in Olivet, Michigan.

The Olivet Comets went 9-16 last year, but Manuel plans to make a huge difference on the team and for the program. Head coach Steve Ernst, former head coach at Charlotte High School, will now be heading into his second year as head coach at Olivet College. Manuel said he has a close connection with Ernst, as he does with his father.

At Oregon, he played in nine games and averaged 7.1 minutes and 1.1 points. When he transferred to Loyola Marymount, he played in 21 games and his minutes doubled as he averaged 14.7 minutes and 5.5 points.

Manuel is a junior, but he will be graduating early. His father James said he is ahead of schedule to graduate early, but Manuel still plans to play out his last two seasons.