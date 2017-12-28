Current Sports | December 28, 2017

Michigan State Football; Spartans; Washington State; Cougars; Seth Newman; Spartan Sports Network; College Football; Mike Leach; Mark Dantonio; Jim Caldwell; Detroit Lions

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we get you ready for tonight's Holiday Bowl college football matchup between Michigan State and Washington State. The Spartans and Cougars will play tonight at 9pm on Fox Sports 1, each with an opportunity to finish the season with 10 wins!

Al invites Seth Newman, sideline reporter and pregame host for the Spartan Sports Network, to the show as he breaks down the X's and O's that could lead to an MSU victory. Al also invites callers to partake in the Holiday Bowl breakdown, as predictions from the Current Sports faithful roll-in. The caller with the closest prediction wins a pair of MSU men's basketball tickets to Friday's game against Cleveland State!

Al also has a compelling monologue at the beginning of the show that addresses the Joseph Hayes column from The Times Herald that suggest the Jim Caldwell hot-seat chatter is tied to racism.

That, and more, on today's show! Enjoy tonight's game!

Episode 1085