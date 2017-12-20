Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 20, 2017

By Current Sports 57 minutes ago

Michigan State Football; College Football Recruiting; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Lions; Darius Slay; Michigan State Basketball

Credit WKAR

The future is here. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al breaks down the 2018 MSU football recruiting class and elaborates on a few big names to look for. Where does this year's recruiting class rank? Listen and find out, while also getting a first-hand take from head coach Mark Dantonio on whether or not he likes the early signing period. Engineer Ian Hawley chimes in and tells you who he's most excited about. ATH La'Darius Jefferson, CB Kalon Gervin and QB Theo Day are all interesting prospects headlining the class.

We also field callers who want to pick apart the New England Patriots win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ray from Indiana brings the heat, as always. Jason from Lansing then calls-in to share his thoughts on the Michigan State Men's Basketball win over Houston Baptist. 

A fun show! Enjoy!

Episode 1081

