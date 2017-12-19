Current Sports | December 19, 2017

Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Nick Ward; Cassius Winston; Houston Baptist; Sean Croudy; Detroit Lions; NFL Playoffs

"Do you think the turnovers were forced or unforced?" On this edition of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al and engineer Ian Hawley discuss Tom Izzo's surprising reaction to Michigan State's win over Houston Baptist on Monday night. Izzo also said his "shining star" of the night was Nick Ward, which is comforting to fans worried about his lack of minutes in recent outings. Sean Croudy, the Director of Community Recreations for the City of Flint, joins the show. Croudy talks about a new city-run basketball league in Flint, holding its first round of registration Tuesday afternoon. Al wraps up the show by talking about the Detroit Lions' playoff standing.

Episode 1081