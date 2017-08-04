Current Sports | August 4, 2017

Keith Appling; Moneyball Pro-Am; Miles Bridges; Gavin Schilling; Jalen Hayes; Bike to Build; Ian Hawley.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," the trial of former Michigan State hoops star Keith Appling has come to a close. The point guard will spend a year in jail, accepting a plea agreement wherein prosecutors dismissed two of three cases he faced. Al and engineer Isaac Constans reflect on the case and give their take on how this could act as a turning point in the young man's life. A quick recap of the Moneyball Summer League Pro-Am Tournament follows as Team Black took down Team Green in the men's championship game. Lexi Gussert and Lady Grey stayed undefeated, beating Tori Jankoska and Lady Purple in the women's championship game. Hear from some of the top names in mid-Michigan basketball as Miles Bridges, Lourawls "Tum Tum" Narin Jr., Gavin Schilling and Jalen Hayes of Oakland University share their thoughts on the summer league event. Al then welcomes on L. Quinn Lincoln-Keon and Molly Hutchinson of the growing "Bike to Build" program to discuss the program that improves quality of life in low-income Lansing communities through bike riding. You can still sign up for their event tomorrow. Former Current Sports production assistant Ian Hawley and his band mate replace "Reflection Friday" to drop a new song live on our airwaves before Ian takes off overseas. Current Sports thanks Ian for all of his contributions to the station, as he was also an intern for All Things Considered at WKAR.

Episode 994