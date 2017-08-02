Related Program: 
Current Sports | August 2, 2017

Moneyball Summer League Pro Am; MSU Basketball; Detroit Lions; Justin Rogers; Golf; Darko Milicic.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al starts off the show by setting the scene for the Darko Milicic E:60, which will air on Sunday on ESPN. Al and engineer Isaac Constans discuss their opinions on the article that shows how far down the ladder the Serbian, second-overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2003 has fallen, but why he is all the better for it. Justin Rogers, Detroit Lions beat reporter for the Detroit News, calls in and talks about the talent the Pistons passed up on in the 2003 NBA draft, but the former Pistons beat reporter explains why it's not easy to draw conclusions on the situation.  Rogers then transmits his opinions on the Detroit Lions, with a central focus on Matthew Stafford. He provides insider information on why Stafford might become the highest-paid player in football and how the team is shaking up.  To end the show, Jason from Lansing then calls in to relay the message about a golf tournament that raises money for families of the military.

