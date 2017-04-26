Current Sports | April 26, 2017

Detroit Tigers Batting; Detroit Tigers Bullpen; SWAP Campaign; James Moore; Brant Johnson; NFL Mock Draft.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we recap the wild blow-out win for the Detroit Tigers over the Seattle Mariners. The dub may have highlighted an impressive offensive performance, but the bullpen showed, yet again, that work still needs to be done. We also dive into the lay-offs announced by sports media giant ESPN today. What on-air talent will be looking for a new gig? To conclude the hour, Al invites former MSU fullback great of the 1988 Rose Bowl Champions and "Speaking with a Purpose" (S.W.A.P.) founder, James Moore, to the show. Moore is joined by S.W.A.P. consultant Brant Johnson, as the two preview a new segment that will debut on "Current Sports" next week entitled the "S.W.A.P. Meet." The segment will focus on trouble-shooting problems in today's youth, parenting, and overall sporting world.

Episode 924