Crowds Flock To Farmers Market at State Capitol

The green lawn in front of Michigan's State Capitol turned in a farmers market on Thursday.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery reports on Farmers Market at the Capitol.

The first of three Farmers Markets at the Capitol drew dozens of vendors and thousands of shoppers.

We talked to two vendors: Trillium Wood Farm in Williamston, which harvests pasture raised beef, chicken and pork. Founded by sisters Elise and Allie Thorpe, the farm also grows several kinds of culinary mushrooms.

We also talked with John Mitchell. He and his daughter sold pies for the family business, Uncle Calvin's Sweet Potato Pies. The Royal Oak pies are based on a family recipe.

Click here to see an extended interview with Trillium Wood Farm and MySalsaDetroit.

The next Farmers Markets at the Capitol are on Thursday, August 24 and Thursday, September 21.