Court: Suburb Safe, Ballplayer Out In Broken Leg Lawsuit

By 6 minutes ago
  • Gavel
    The Michigan appeals court has overturned a lawsuit against a Detroit Suburb.
    s_falkow / flickr creative commons

It's the court system's version of instant replay: After further review, you're out!

The Michigan appeals court has overturned a decision and dismissed a lawsuit against a Detroit suburb, which was accused of failing to properly maintain second base at a softball field.

Robert Ostrowski broke his right leg when the base didn't pop off during a hard slide at a Canton Township diamond in 2013. Ostrowski says the base was designed to break away. Instead, he says it was like sliding into a "block of concrete."

Ostrowski says park employees failed to properly maintain the dirt around the base, allowing dirt to build up.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court says park employees probably should have taken extra precautions. But the court found no willful disregard for safety.

Tags: 
Detroit
suburb
Softball

