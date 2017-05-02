Court: For-Profit Michigan Schools Can Get Tax Breaks

Supreme Court: Tax breaks OK for for-profit Michigan schools.

Private schools that operate for a profit can qualify for certain tax exemptions under Michigan law.

The Michigan Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the owner of Sanford-Brown College, a school that provided medical training in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.

Kentwood and the state Tax Tribunal had denied a tax exemption for personal property, saying the school didn't qualify because of its for-profit status.

But the Michigan appeals court and the Supreme Court say that was the wrong interpretation of law.

In a 6-0 decision Monday, the Supreme Court said the law is clear: Institutions that are educational in nature can qualify for the tax exemption.

Local governments around the state now fear a drop in tax revenue.

Sanford-Brown College is no longer open in Kentwood.