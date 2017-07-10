Coast Guard Station In Traverse City Getting New Commander

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new top officer.

Cmdr. Nathan Coulter will assume command of the station during a ceremony Monday. He’ll take over for Cmdr. Gregory Matyas, who has held the post for the past two years.

Coulter previously was based at Air Station Kodiak in Alaska.

The Traverse City station has 120 active duty and civilian personnel, as well as 40 Coast Guard Auxiliarists. They conduct homeland security and maritime safety missions across Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and the northern half of Lake Huron.

Rear Adm. June Ryan, commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over the ceremony.