Clearing Skies, Showers Return Tuesday

Sun peaked out of the clouds on Monday. Showers may return Tuesday.

Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.

In addition, Flood Advisories have been issued for several rivers until Tuesday afternoon:

Grand River near Comstock Park in Kent County

Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County

Looking Glass River near Eagle in Clinton County.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bank full.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Showers tonight. Low around 40. Southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TUESDAY: Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 59 by 4pm. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.