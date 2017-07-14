Class Teaches Public Building Operators How To Save Energy

State and federal agencies are offering a certification program in Traverse City that will help public building operators save energy.

The class starts Aug. 9. Tuition is $300, which officials say represents a significant discount. The program is supported by the Michigan Energy Office, the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It will teach students to identify ways to reduce energy waste and put them into practice.

Officials say Michigan graduates have saved an average of $10,800 annually on electric bills for buildings where they’ve made changes recommended during the classes.

People interested in the Traverse City program should email Joy Wang at wangj3@michigan.gov.