Chilly But Sunny Weekend

Chilly mornings and sunny days are ahead this weekend.

This will be a weekend to dress in layers, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SATURDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54.

TUESDAY: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.