Chilly Start to Wednesday, Sunny Weekend Ahead

A mix of sunshine, cloudy and rainy skies from now until the weekend.

Expect sunny, cloudy and rainy weather in the days ahead, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.