Chilly overnight temperatures threaten Michigan fruit crops

Chilly overnight temperatures in Michigan are threatening some fruit crops and sensitive outdoor plants at homes.

Temperatures dipped into the high 20s early Tuesday in the Traverse City area. The Traverse City Record-Eagle notes that fruit tree blossoms are safe above the freezing mark, but they can be jeopardized when the temperature dips too far below that level.

Mark Morrison at Morrison Farms in Williamsburg says he expects the cold spring weather will affect sweet cherries the most at the 100-acre apple and cherry orchard.

In southeastern Michigan and the state's Thumb region, the National Weather Service issued an early Tuesday freeze warning. MLive.com says people were encouraged to cover cold-sensitive outdoor plants to protect them from possible damage.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be warmer later in the week.