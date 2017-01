The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has issued what it calls "numerous" charges against an East Lansing man in last weekend's double homicide in Meridian Township.

Manuel Pena, age 26, has been charged in the deaths of Jeffrey BallorĀ and Kristin Pangman.

Other charges include armed robbery and firearm theft.

Pena was denied bond in his arraignment today.

A pretrial hearing has been set for Thursday, February 2.