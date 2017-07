WKAR and Michigan State University entered the era of radio broadcasting on August 18, 1922! Join us this August as we celebrate 95 years making a difference in your capital region.

How can you help? Cast a vote now for your favorite classical music piece of all time. Then, throughout the month of August, 90.5 Classical hosts Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley will count down the Top 95, celebrating 95 years of WKAR.

Cast your votes for the Top 95 by July 25 at msu.co1.qualtrics.com.