Casting Call for WKAR Science Show Draws from Mid-Michigan and Beyond

More than 240 aspiring scientists visited the MSU campus on Saturday to audition for season four of Curious Crew, the WKAR original series exploring science, technology, engineering and math.

"It was wonderful to see so many kids excited about science and Curious Crew,” said Julie Sochay, WKAR promotion coordinator. “This year’s casting call brought in a lot of wonderful talent and we look forward to another great season.”

Cast hopefuls and their families came from areas near Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Mt. Pleasant and as far away as Indianapolis, Indiana!

“This year's Curious Crew Casting Call was a great success! We had a fantastic turnout of excited and eager children - and supportive family members,” said Tim Zeko, WKAR TV executive producer.

Parents and guardians watched from afar as each child conducted a mini screen test for Zeko and Matt Ottinger, producer and host of WKAR’s QuizBusters. From there participants were then grouped and tasked together for the Team Challenge led by Curious Crew Host Rob Stephenson.

“They all did a great job showcasing their love of science and interest in exploration,” said Zeko. “I'm confident we'll have a terrific cast for season 4!”

Out of the large number of attendees, 45 will be chosen to participate in the TV show and will be notified in late May 2017. Once the cast is selected, season four will begin production during the summer of 2017 and is expected to debut on WKAR TV beginning Jan 2018.

Curious Crew season four is made possible in part with support from MSU Federal Credit Union, ITEC, and Capital Area District Libraries.

Fore more pictures of the event please visit WKAR's Facebook and Flickr pages.