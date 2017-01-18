Capitol building official hopeful of infrastructure repairs

A leader in the effort to update aging infrastructure in Lansing’s state capitol building says he’s confident the legislature will act in the next few months.

John Truscott is Vice Chair of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, the body that maintains the 138-year old building and grounds.

Truscott says some of the capitol’s mechanical systems are about spent.

He cites aging water pipes that run directly over an electrical transformer.

"If something happened and there was a leak, and it leaked on the transformer, the power for the building would go down", Truscott said. "And we probably couldn’t bring power back up for several days.”

Truscott is hoping legislators authorize bonding for $62 million.

Similar legislation died in last month’s lame duck session.