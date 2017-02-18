Calley seeks trade in Mexico on three day trip

New business opportunities for Michigan are on the mind of Michigan's Calley as he heads for Mexico.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies.

Calley, members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and about two dozen other business executives will leave Sunday.

Calley is expected to meet with automotive and aerospace companies and with executives from two Mexican firms that have operations in Michigan.