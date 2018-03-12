Brooke Allen Leaving WKAR for WWJ in Detroit

This is the last "Morning Edition" broadcast for our friend and colleague Brooke Allen, who is leaving us to rejoin WWJ radio in Detroit. We are very happy for this opportunity but will miss her warmth, stories about her twins and penchant for coffee.

Brooke cares about Michigan, the news that she picked to place in the newscasts and making our guests feel welcome when she interviewed them in studio. WKAR News Team wishes you the best in your new endeavor at WWJ radio in Detroit.

Here is a message that Brooke wanted to share with our listeners here in the Capitol Region.: